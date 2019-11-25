{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A graveside ceremony for Shirley Brindzak will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Brindzak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments