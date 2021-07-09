 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharon Granger
0 entries

Sharon Granger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon Granger

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Funeral Mass will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the church.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Sharon’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News