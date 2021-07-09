Sharon Granger

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Funeral Mass will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the church.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Sharon’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.