QUEENSBURY — A graveside service for Sharon E. Flewelling, 78, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2019, will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at South Side Cemetery, Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.

Arrangements under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

