Sharon A. Vannier-Charbonneau

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sharon A. Vannier-Charbonneau, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bill Harrington of Calvary's Family Life Center, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.