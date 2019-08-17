{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon A. (Quinlan) Simmons

FORT EDWARD — A funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home.

A Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

