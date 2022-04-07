 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sean William Nagy

Sean William Nagy

ARGYLE/ST. AUGUSTINE, FL — Graveside Services for Sean William Nagy, who passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at North Argyle Cemetery, North Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home. For online condolences and to view Sean’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

