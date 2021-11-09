 Skip to main content
Sean Washburn

Calling hours for Sean Washburn, who passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

