Sean ‘Red’ ‘Lucky’ McLaughlin

KINGSBURY — Sean “Red” “Lucky” McLaughlin, 74, of Dean Road, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.

Friends may call on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kingsbury Fire House on Burgoyne Ave in Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

