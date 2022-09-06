Sarah M. Taylor

MINERVA — It is with great sadness, Sarah M. Taylor, 42, passed into the arms of the Lord on Aug. 29, 2022.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery on the corner of Schuyler and Main Street, Fort Edward, NY.

Condolences may be sent directly to the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.