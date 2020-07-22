Sandra Jean (Anderson) Talejkowski

Friends may call upon the family Thursday, July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St. in Queensbury. The Queensbury V.F.W. Post No. 6196 Ladies Auxiliary will perform a brief service during the calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas Morette, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow services at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury. The family will have a celebration of life following services at The V.F.W. on Cooper St. in Glens Falls.