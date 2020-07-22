Sandra Jean (Anderson) Talejkowski
0 entries

Sandra Jean (Anderson) Talejkowski

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra Jean (Anderson) Talejkowski

GLENS FALLS — Sandra Jean (Anderson) Talejkowski, 79, of Glens Falls passed away on July 6, 2020.

Friends may call upon the family Thursday, July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St. in Queensbury. The Queensbury V.F.W. Post No. 6196 Ladies Auxiliary will perform a brief service during the calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas Morette, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow services at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury. The family will have a celebration of life following services at The V.F.W. on Cooper St. in Glens Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Talejkowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News