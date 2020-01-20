Sandra Ann Tennant

GLOVERSVILLE — Calling hours for Sandra Ann Tennant will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

There will be a gathering at Gram’s apartment, 60A Broad St., Glens Falls, following the services. All are welcome.

