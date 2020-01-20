Sandra Ann Tennant
0 entries

Sandra Ann Tennant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra Ann Tennant

GLOVERSVILLE — Calling hours for Sandra Ann Tennant will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

There will be a gathering at Gram’s apartment, 60A Broad St., Glens Falls, following the services. All are welcome.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Tennant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News