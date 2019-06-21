{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON LAKE — A funeral service for Samuel R. Venner will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake. Interment will follow with Military Honors at the Severance Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until the service at 2 p.m.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Samuel R. Venner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments