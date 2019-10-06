{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — A funeral service will be held for Samuel J. “Jeffrey” Jones at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville with the Rev. Jerry McKinney officiating.

Friends may call on the family from 2 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Poultney Cemetery, Poultney, Vermont.

