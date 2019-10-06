GRANVILLE — A funeral service will be held for Samuel J. “Jeffrey” Jones at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville with the Rev. Jerry McKinney officiating.
Friends may call on the family from 2 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday at the funeral home.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Poultney Cemetery, Poultney, Vermont.
To leave an online condolence, please visit robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
