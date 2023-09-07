Samuel Gagliano

GLENS FALLS—Samuel Gagliano, 73, passed away on August 29, 2023. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 5:00—7:00 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine View cemetery. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.