Sally Ann (Hathaway) Russo

GLEN LAKE — Sally Ann (Hathaway) Russo, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home on Glen Lake surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

