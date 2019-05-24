{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Friends of Ruth Tucker may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. following the calling hour by Sister Donna Irvine, SSND.

Burial will take place at Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury following the services.

