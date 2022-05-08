 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth (Rozelle) Prosser

FORT EDWARD — Ruth (Rozelle) Prosser, 98, of Fort Hudson Nursing Home and formerly of Hudson Street, Warrensburg, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

There will be a family graveside service Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

