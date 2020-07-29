Roy Litts
GRANVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Roy Litts who passed away on June 9, 2020, will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Avenue, Granville, with the Rev. Robert Powhida presiding. Friends may call at the church from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville where he will be reunited with Jackie.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Litts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

