SARATOGA SPRINGS — Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St. in Queensbury.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Solid Rock Assembly of God Church, 12 Church Hill Road, Bolton, with the Rev. Charles Huff officiating.
A graveside ceremony will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.