 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosemary Germain

  • 0

CAPE CORAL, FL — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls for Rosemary Germain who passed away on January 12, 2022.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Calling hours are scheduled from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Church prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists create gene-edited tomatoes to provide plant-based source of Vitamin D

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News