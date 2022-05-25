CAPE CORAL, FL — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls for Rosemary Germain who passed away on January 12, 2022.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Calling hours are scheduled from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Church prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
