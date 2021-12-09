ROSEMARY D. NOLAN QUEENSBURY

Rosemary "Ro" D. Nolan died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.