HUDSON FALLS — Funeral Service for Rose P. Barney, who passed away on May 4, 2019 will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

