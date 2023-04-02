Ronald R. Butler
GLENS FALLS — Ronald R. Butler, 77, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 after a long, hard fought battle.
Visitation will take place Monday, April 3, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at a later date at Bay Street Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.