Ronald R. Butler

GLENS FALLS — Ronald R. Butler, 77, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 after a long, hard fought battle.

Visitation will take place Monday, April 3, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at a later date at Bay Street Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.