Ronald K. Hutchins

CHESTERTOWN — Ronald K. Hutchins, 81, of Rock Ave., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020.Friends may join the family for a graveside ceremony, with military honors, on Thursday, July 23, at noon at The Methodist Episcopal Cemetery, Rte. 28N in Newcomb. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending.