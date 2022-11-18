 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald J. Pinto

Ronald J. Pinto

GLENS FALLS — Ronald J. Pinto, 72, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side, after battling with Parkinson’s for many years.

A graveside ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

