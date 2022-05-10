 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald Austin, Sr.

Ronald Austin, Sr.

WHITEHALL — Ronald Austin, Sr., 82, who passed away on January 12, 2022 will have grave side service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83. Father Zachariah Chichester of the Our Lady off Hope Roman Catholic Church officiating.

