 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Romildo "Bo" Bottari

  • 0

Romildo "Bo" Bottari

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Romildo J. "Bo" Bottari of South Glens Falls passed away Aug. 27, 2022.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Rite of Committal will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. following the funeral service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with full military honors.

To view Bo's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The thoughts around aging are changing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News