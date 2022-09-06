Romildo "Bo" Bottari
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Romildo J. "Bo" Bottari of South Glens Falls passed away Aug. 27, 2022.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Rite of Committal will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. following the funeral service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with full military honors.
To view Bo's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.