Roland A. Crete
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 2, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A memorial service will be conducted at noon following the calling hours at the funeral home with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church officiating.
A Rite of Committal will take place following the services at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
