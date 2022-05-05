 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger D. Measeck

  • 0

Roger D. Measeck

HUDSON FALLS — Rite of Committal for Roger D. Measeck, 90, of Hudson Falls, who joined his wife in Heaven on Jan. 18, 2022, will take place on Monday, May 9, 2022, 10 a.m., at St. Paul's Cemetery in Kingsbury.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans love to spoil their pets and treat them like family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News