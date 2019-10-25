{{featured_button_text}}

Rodney L. 'Rod' Rosebrook

QUEENSBURY — Friends of Rodney L. "Rod" Rosebrook may call from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hour with the Rev. Patti Girard long time family friend, officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the care of MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

