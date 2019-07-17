{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON LANDING — Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. As a special tribute to Uncle Rod, “Taps” will be played by his nephew, Edward McGrath.

Roderick 'Rod' Herbert Owens
