ARGYLE — Friends of Robert W. Humiston may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Argyle Methodist Church, 14 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. following the calling hours at the church.

A reception will follow the services at Argyle Central School, 5023 Route 40, Argyle.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Humiston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

