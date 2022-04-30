 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert T. Brennan

  • 0

Robert T. Brennan

ARGYLE — Robert T. Brennan, 83, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 as a result of an accident.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn to protect all of their guests.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News