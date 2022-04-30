Robert T. Brennan

ARGYLE — Robert T. Brennan, 83, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 as a result of an accident.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn to protect all of their guests.