Robert "Ross" Brown

QUEENSBURY — Robert “Ross” Brown (not Bob) left this Earth on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Ross will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, with full military honors being performed for our beloved veteran.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

