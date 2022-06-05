 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Powers

  • 0

Robert Powers

Memorial services for Robert Powers, who passed away on June 16, 2021, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will follow at Moss Street Cemetery, Kingsbury.

For online condolences and to view Robert's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News