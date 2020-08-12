GLENS FALLS — Robert P. “Bobby J” John, 59, of Haskell Ave., passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside burial will follow at St. George Cemetery in South Glens Falls. There will be a celebration of life after the services for close friends and family.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert John as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.