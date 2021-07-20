 Skip to main content
Robert Lee Rouse
Robert Lee Rouse

Robert Lee Rouse

WAYNESBORO, VA And ARGYLE, NY — Calling hours for Robert Lee Rouse, who passed away on March 24, 2021 will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

Graveside services will be conducted following the calling hours at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle.

For online condolences and to view Robert's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

