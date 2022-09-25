Robert Lawrence Perkins, Jr.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert Lawrence Perkins, Jr., 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and dog, Sophie.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

