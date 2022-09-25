 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Lawrence Perkins

Robert Lawrence Perkins, Jr.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert Lawrence Perkins, Jr., 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and dog, Sophie.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Robert’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

