Robert L. Bowen

Robert L. Bowen

KINGSBURY — Robert L. Bowen, 89, of Kingsbury, NY passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY. Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

