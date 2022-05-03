 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Jarvis

  • 0

Robert Jarvis

A graveside ceremony for Robert Jarvis, who died on March 18, 2022, will take place on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News