Robert J. "Bob" Sullivan
WINTER GARDEN, FL — Robert J. "Bob" Sullivan, formerly of Glen Lake, died in Winter Garden FL on January 10, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY on Friday, August 6, at 10:45 am.

