 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert G. Tripp
0 entries

Robert G. Tripp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert G. Tripp

ARGYLE/STAMFORD — Robert G. Tripp, 77, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view Bob’s Book of Memories, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News