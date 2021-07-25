Robert G. Tripp
ARGYLE/STAMFORD — Robert G. Tripp, 77, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view Bob’s Book of Memories, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
