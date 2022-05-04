 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Ellis

  • 0

Robert Ellis

FORT EDWARD — Graveside services for Robert Ellis, who passed away on March 14, 2022, will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY with Rev. Bryan Fitzgerald of the Argyle Presbyterian Church officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans say technology is helping mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News