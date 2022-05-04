FORT EDWARD — Graveside services for Robert Ellis, who passed away on March 14, 2022, will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY with Rev. Bryan Fitzgerald of the Argyle Presbyterian Church officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.