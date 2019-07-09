{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Friends of Robert D. Trainor may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert D. Trainor
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments