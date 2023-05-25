FORT EDWARD — Graveside services for Robert D. “Bob” Harrington, who passed away on March 4, 2023 will be conducted on 1 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Warrensburg Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.