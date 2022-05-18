 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" L. Smith

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Robert "Bob" L. Smith, who passed away on November 23, 2021, will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Oneida Community Church, 197 Sunnyside Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow with the Rev. Mark Bailey and the Rev. Loren Gage officiating. A graveside ceremony will be held at West Glens Falls Cemetery after the memorial. Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

