Robert "Bob" Hilder

HAMPTON — Robert “Bob” Hilder who passed away on Oct. 31, 2021, will have calling hours from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 William St., Whitehall, NY.

