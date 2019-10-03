{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Robert “Bob” E. McDermott will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Bailey officiating.

Graveside services will be private.

