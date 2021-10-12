Robert "Bob" Charles Burrows, Sr.
GLENS FALLS — Robert "Bob" Charles Burrows, Sr., 87, of Glens Falls went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
A graveside ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
In loving memory of Robert, contributions may be made to 11th Hour Canine Rescue NY, Inc., P.O. Box 2297, Wilton, NY 12831.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
