QUEENSBURY — A memorial service for Robert "Bob" A. Straut Sr. who passed away March 26, 2020, will take place Saturday, August 1, at 11 a.m., at Harrisena Community Church with the Rev. Dr. Natalie Wimberly, Rev. LaMont Robinson and Rev. Patricia Girard, officiating. A gathering will follow at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
